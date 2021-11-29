Orr Research Building Outside of Perry Progresses

An education center for future farmers appears to be ready to open on schedule next year.

The Orr Education Complex outside of Perry, a brand new 24,000 square foot facility that broke ground on August 24th, has been almost entirely funded through private donations from the Orr Corporation. The objective of the building is to give support to research and education conducted at the Orr research farm from John Wood Community College’s Ag Education Center and the University of Illinois Research Farm.

John Wood Community College Ag Department Chair Mike Tenhouse told the Pike Press that framing of the structure is almost complete with concrete for footings and floors having been poured throughout most of the late Fall.

The facility will address agricultural education and development issues in rural communities and enhance research, teaching and activities throughout the region. It will also support initiatives of the FFA, 4-H chapters from more than 20 area high schools and youth organizations.

Other planned purposes include use for competitive events like livestock judging contests and events for environmental and wildlife associations.

The center is slated to benefit farmers and ag students of Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Morgan, Pike, Schuyler, and Scott counties.

The complex is expected to be online and ready for classes in Fall 2022.