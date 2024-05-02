Osage Orange Festival To Kick Off I.C. Commencement Weekend

An undated photo of the Osage Orange Festival from the I.C. archives.

By Benjamin Cox on May 2, 2024 at 11:47am

Illinois College will host the Osage Orange Festival on Saturday, May 11th from 5-7:30PM on Memorial Lawn at the corner of Mound and Lincoln.

The all-ages event is free admission and open to the public. The evening will feature face painting, inflatables, games and more. Twyford’s BBQ, Lazy Laker, and Leo’s on Wheels will provide food and drink options.

The annual celebration kicks off the 190th Commencement Weekend and will serve as a welcome to the graduating Class of 2024 and their families as they join the Illinois College alumni community.

The festival dates back to 1882, when students and faculty would break from their studies to picnic and trim the Osage hedge that surrounded campus.

Attendees are invited to RSVP online at the link attached to this story on WLDS.com. For more information about Commencement Weekend, visit www.ic.edu/commencement.