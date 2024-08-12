O’Shea To Provide Scholarship to LLCC Students Entering Construction Program

A North Mac graduate has received a scholarship at Lincoln Land Community College for their construction trades program.

The first recipient of the O’Shea Family Scholarship is Alexis Bowman of Palmyra, a 2024 graduate of North Mac High School. Led by Beth and Mike O’Shea, long-time supporters of education and students at LLCC, the O’Shea family has established a scholarship for students pursuing a two-year construction management degree in the Workforce Institute at LLCC.

The fund is being established to help ensure that the cost of education is not a barrier for students who are interested in a career in construction. Scholarships are being provided for students seeking an associate in applied science degree in construction management. If funds are available after supporting these students, scholarships may also be available to those pursuing a degree in education or engineering.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security projects an 8.5% growth in the construction trades over the next decade, while trades groups say there is currently a need of over half million trades workers right now.

O’Shea Builders has been in operation for over 120 years in the Springfield area.