OSS Teacher Dismissed For “Inappropriate” Communication With A Student

A teacher at Our Saviour Grade School has been dismissed for what school officials are calling inappropriate and unacceptable communication with a student.

The Journal Courier reports that 5th Grade teacher Amanda Martin has been officially dismissed after the student’s parent filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Police Department, according to a statement obtained by the Journal Courier from the Diocese of Springfield.

The Diocese says that Martin was terminated after information was shared police and assessed by school administration and diocesan staff for what is being called inappropriate and unacceptable communication with a student that is in violation of the diocese’s safe environment policies.

Jacksonville Police officials told the Journal Courier that the content of the communication did not rise to a level of criminal charges and there was no basis for an arrest.

A note was sent to parents, and the statement from the diocese urged anyone with information on any child safety matter to contact police. The statement from the diocese also referred individuals who may have knowledge of abuse of a child to contact the Diocese’s Child Abuse Reporting and Investigation number at 217-321-1155 and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-2873.