Our Saviour Family Fun Festival Proceeds Distributed to OSS/RCHS

Our Saviour School and Routt Catholic High School were each recipients of $8,500 from the 2023 Family Fun Festival committee yesterday.

The annual Family Fun Festival is a weekend-long event filled with activities, trivia, food, children’s games, movies, a fundraising auction, live entertainment, and is culminated by the annual Dreams drawing.

This year’s co-chairs Kelci Capps and Denise Nichols noted in an announcement yesterday that they were pleased with the continued support and enthusiasm of the community in celebrating the weekend with the Routt-Our Saviour’s community.

The funds are used to help support each of the school’s missions in providing a faith-based education to students ages 3 through 18. Capps presented checks in the amount of $8,500 to OSS Principal, Stevie VanDeVelde and RCHS principal, Dan Carie yesterday at the Our Saviour Parish office.