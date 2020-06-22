Our Saviour Parish Losing Two Priests To Quincy During Annual Reassignments

Two Jacksonville priests are moving on to Quincy. Our Saviour Parish will be losing two priests to Quincy. After 10 years at the helm of Our Saviour Catholic Church, the Rev. Tom Meyer is moving to Quincy to lead Blessed Sacrament Church at the end of June. Meyer was an integral part of the fundraising efforts to add additions to both the church and Our Saviour Grade School over the last decade. Meyer will be replaced by the Rev. Joe Ring, who currently is serving at Christ the King Parish in Springfield.

The second religious leader to be moving to Quincy is Father Pawel Luczak. Luczak was one of 8 men ordained by the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois recently as a part of the largest class of newly-ordained priests the diocese has seen since 1964. The priests were ordained in two separate ceremonies. Luczak was ordained on May 2nd. Luczak who originally hails from Warsaw, Poland served as a priest-in-residence over the past year at Our Saviour Parish. St. Anthony of Padua in Quincy is Luczak’s home parish. His first assignment will be St. Peter Parish in Quincy.

Both men will start their new assignments on July 1st.