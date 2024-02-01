Our Saviour’s Parish In Search of Next Elementary School Principal

Our Saviour’s Parish in Jacksonville is in search of its next leader at the Elementary School.

Current principal Stevie VanDeVelde announced at the beginning of the school year that she would be retiring at year’s end. VanDeVelde says that celebrating her final Catholic Schools Week this week as principal as well as other upcoming special days this year is all somewhat bittersweet: “I made my announcement at the beginning of the year that I’ve decided to retire after 9 years at Our Saviour’s at the end of June. While it did tug at some heart strings, I’m looking forward to spending some more time with my family, and a soon to be born grand baby. Fortunately, there is a lot to do between now and the end of June so I think my work has ramped up even more.”

Reverend Joseph Ring of Our Saviour’s Parish is leading the search committee for the next principal. The application period ended yesterday.

VanDeVelde became principal at Our Saviour Elementary in 2015, replacing the retiring Rita Carney.