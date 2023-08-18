Our Town Books Ownership Changes Hands

Our Town Books owner Jessica Gale announced the new owner of the business on Tuesday via social media.

The store has been closed since July 15th as Gale is in the process of moving to Rochester, New York to be closer to family and make way for the new owner. Gale has owned the bookstore since 2018, when she took over previous ownership from Andy Mitchell.

Gale says that Jacksonville native Khristina Helmich will be taking over the bookstore’s ownership. Helmich has recently moved back to the area, according to Gale, and has years of experience of running her own business as a graphic designer as well as working in retail.

Helmich has not yet provided when the location will reopen. Gale says any pre-ordered books for later this year will still be fulfilled.