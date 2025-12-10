Out of State Man given time served for Cannabis Possession

By Gary Scott on December 10, 2025 at 10:07am

A California man arrested in a traffic stop drug bust on I 72 near the Ashland Alexander exit in August of last year was sentenced to time served in Morgan County court yesterday.

21-year-old Jose Meza of Fresno, California was arrested initially for felony counts of meth trafficking, possession of meth and possession with intent to deliver, and cannabis trafficking and possession of cannabis.

Judge Chris Reif yesterday accepted a negotiated plea that left one charge against Meza, possession of cannabis. Meza, in the plea agreement, was given 6 days in jail, with credit for 3 days served.

Meza was fined $2500, ordered to pay a $2215 drug fine, given 100 hours of community service, and placed on probation for 4 years. He was also ordered to pay the fines within 3 years.

A co-defendant in the case who was in the car with Meza, 23-year-old Devin Teran of Madera, California received a similar negotiated deal. Morgan County state’s attorney Grey Noll says both were college students with no prior criminal records.

Illinois State police say Meza and Teran were in a car in which over 900 grams of meth, and 5000 grams of cannabis was found in the traffic stop.

The other five charges against Meza and Teran were dropped in the negotiated plea.