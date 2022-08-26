Out of State Man Injured in Wednesday Motorcycle Crash

One man was injured on Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle attempting to make a turn onto a side street in the southern portion of Jacksonville.

According to South Jacksonville Police reports, an off-duty officer came upon a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Hardin and Michigan Avenues at 4:15PM.

The driver of the motorcycle, 25 year old Logan E. Doane of Warrensburg, Missouri was attempting to perform a right hand turn at the intersection when he lost control of the motorcycle causing it to exit the roadway, struck two manhole covers on private property in the 1400 block of Hardin Avenue, before eventually coming to rest.

Police reports say that Doane suffered lacerations to both legs in the shin area and a minor laceration to the face. He was later taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by LifeStar EMS for treatment. His current condition is unknown. The motorcycle suffered damage to the right handle bar area, minor damage to the right side of the body of the bike, and a bent front rim.

Eye witnesses told police that Doane did not appear to be driving recklessly when the crash occurred. No citations were issued in the incident.