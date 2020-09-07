Out of State Winner For Dreams Have Jacksonville Ties

Co-Chair Joe Horabik's jaw hits the floor when his brother Matt's name is called for the grand prize of $100,000 for the 2020 Routt/OSS Dreams drawing.

The grand prize winner of the Routt/Our Saviour Dreams drawing was from out of state this year, but has close Jacksonville ties.

Matt Horabik, brother to 2020 Dreams co-chair Joe Horabik from Stoughton, Wisconsin, was the grand prize winner of $100,000. Matt bought the winning ticket from his niece, Joe’s daughter. Horabik says they buy a ticket each year just to support the schools with no expectation of winning, let alone taking home the grand prize.

Second place of $40,000 went to George Kesinger of Jacksonville with third place going to Kilby Killebrew of Hillview for $10,000.

The Geirnaeirt Family were the honorary envelope takers this year for the drawing. The Dreams drawing tickets sold out early Friday morning despite all of the challenges presented this year. Video of the drawing can be seen here.

$250 winners were Helen Murray of Jacksonville; Shannon Fraley of Jerseyville; Jane Kamps of Jacksonville; Alexander Cosgriff of Jacksonville; Chuck Overton of Jacksonville; Gerald Turner of Jacksonville; Ida Hoots of Winchester; Rich Whalen of Jacksonville; Dan Binkley of Naples, Florida; Hillary Stice of Jacksonville; Renee Jumper of Jacksonville; Daniel Carman & Joyce Griffeth of Winchester; Earl Jenny of Virginia; Don Smith of Springfield; Monze & Don Chapman of Greenfield; OSS Education Foundation; Tom & Sharon Viera of Jacksonville; Vicky Hosey of Jacksonville; Fran Goetze of Bluffs; Lisa Longmeyer of Rockbridge; Will & Mandy Leib of Jacksonville; Connie Rau of Springfield; Norman Hosey of Jacksonville; Ellen Mattox of Springfield; and Bill Clement of Jacksonville.

$500 winners were Carmen Erthal of Jacksonville; Francis Ashbaker of Jacksonville; John S. Hartz of Jacksonville; Betsy Meisenheimer of Palmyra; David & Romona Joseph of Jacksonville; William Tobin of Grapevine, Texas; Dean Bishop, Sr. of Greenfield; Tony Ward of Jacksonville; Jason Richardson of Franklin; Joel Dupree; Adam Wildhagen of Jacksonville; Jennifer Myers of Springfield; Tracy Lawson of Chambersburg; Kim & Buddy Fore of Jacksonville; and Tracy Orr of Jacksonville.

$1,000 winners were Robert Johnson of Waverly; Chris & Leslie Terwische of Jacksonville; Debbie Cobb of Pittsfield; Logan Griffin of Jacksonville; Michael Burns & Wade Gregory of Chapin; Regina Keefe of Jacksonville; and Angela Jackson of Jacksonville.