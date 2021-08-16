Outbreak at Nestle Confirmed as COVID Cases Rise in Morgan, Brown, and Pike

Morgan County continues to see increasing cases of COVID-19, including several cases at a manufacturing plant in Jacksonville.

A total of 117 new cases were confirmed in Morgan County since Monday of last week. The new cases include five infants and range in age to three people in their 80’s. The highest age group with new infections is residents in their 20’s with ten males and ten females testing positive over the week.

Currently, there are seven people from Nestle who have contracted COVID-19, while a total of 13 Walmart employees are positive for the virus. Cases have gone down however at Heritage Heath as now just two residents and employees respectively.

Currently, there are 18 Morgan County Residents hospitalized with the virus and a total of 138 active cases. No new deaths were reported.

The Brown County Health Department confirmed 28 new cases since Thursday of last week, bringing the total of active to 58 with three of those hospitalized.

Pike County has received confirmation of three additional COVID-related deaths and 46 new cases of the virus since Thursday. 86 cases are currently active in Pike with seven people who are hospitalized with the virus. The three deaths bring the total of COVID-related deaths in Pike County residents to 60.