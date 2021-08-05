Outbreak Confirmed Among Staff at Jacksonville Walmart

An outbreak of COVID-19 was confirmed this week in a major Jacksonville retail center.

The Morgan County Health Department has confirmed an outbreak among staff at Walmart in Jacksonville.

According to a press release announced last night, the health department received confirmation on Monday of seven cases of COVID, with a reported seven additional symptomatic cases associated with this outbreak that has not yet been tested.

The exposures occurred from July, 27th through August 1st. The Morgan County Health Department says it is actively investigating all reports and cases linked to this outbreak.

Health Department officials are encouraging all Walmart staff who were exposed during this time to seek testing if they have symptoms or believe they have been exposed.

They say the Delta variant has been identified within the community and can spread among others very quickly.

According to the press release, Walmart representatives report that a third-party cleaning crew will be brought in to thoroughly clean the facility.