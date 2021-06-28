Outbreak Confirmed in Jacksonville Long Term Care Facility, Community Cases Linked to Schuyler Camp Outbreak

Cases of COVID are on the rise in Morgan County with an outbreak confirmed in a Jacksonville long-term care faculty along with cases related to a recent outbreak in Schuyler County.

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation today of a new outbreak of COVID-19 at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing. According to the Morgan County joint COVID-19 weekly update, seven residents of the facility and 9 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

In all, 32 new cases were confirmed over the last week in Morgan County. According to the Morgan County Health Department, seven of the 32 cases are directly related to the Crossing Camp Outbreak in Schuyler County, and two positive cases are directly related to the Crossing Uncommon Men’s Retreat held in Adams Co.

Over 85 cases have been confirmed in the Crossing Camp and Men’s Retreat outbreaks to date by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Morgan County Health Department also confirmed the 105th death in the county attributed to the virus. A woman in her 80’s died at an area hospital.

Morgan County Health Officials say they are strongly urging those associated with any of these known outbreaks to seek testing and to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of severe illness.

They say while the Morgan County community has opened up under Phase 5 mitigations, it is important to remember COVID is still in our area. The Morgan County Health Department is currently investigating different variants within the community.

Currently there are 32 active cases with one Morgan County Resident hospitalized.