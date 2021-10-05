Outbreak Confirmed in Long Term Care Facility While New Cases Continue to Drop in Morgan

Morgan County Health officials have confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 in long-term care facility despite the continued decrease in new cases.

The Morgan County Health Department today confirmed 12 new cases of COVID since Friday, eight of which were confirmed at Aperion Care in Jacksonville.

Morgan County currently has 67 active cases with now 5 of those hospitalized. The Illinois School for the Deaf and Jacksonville High School remain on the current outbreak list however both have not had new cases confirmed since each school’s initial two cases that called for outbreak status.

Health officials say the organizations remain in outbreak status for the duration of the two-week incubation period and fall off if no further cases are confirmed.