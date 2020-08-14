Outbreak in 4th Jacksonville Long Term Care Facility, Morgan, Cass, Greene and Pike Report Continued Case Increases

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Pointe at Jacksonville. One staff member associated with the long-term care facility and 2 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

These individuals are recovering in isolation in their respective homes. MCHD and IDPH are actively working with The Pointe administration to facilitate access to COVID testing supplies and services for residents. Morgan County Health Officials say they will continue to ensure the isolation of positive cases, quarantine of residents and ongoing infection prevention efforts.

In total, the Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of 12 additional cases of COVID-19. Two of the cases are a male in his 30’s and a female in her 40’s who are isolating at home.

One case is a resident at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing, 1 female in her 90’s. And seven cases are inmates at the Jacksonville Correctional Center.

Morgan County now has a total of 384 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 172 currently active. 197 patients have been released from restrictions and there are currently eight people hospitalized. To date, 15 Morgan County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

Pike County Health Officials say the number of people positive for COVID-19 in Pike County is continuing to rise. 34 individuals have now tested positive for COVID in Pike. Officials say one case is hospitalized in the ICU and on a ventilator. 25 cases have been declared recovered from the virus, and 9 are still active.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 in Cass County today. The positive cases include two males in their 20’s, a females in her 20’s, and a female in her 40’s. The positive cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 253. The total number recovered is 204, with eleven deceased. One person remains hospitalized.

Greene County confirmed one new case of COVID-19 today. Greene now has a total of 68 confirmed cases with 42 now active and 26 cases recovered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,264 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed death.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 202,691 cases, including 7,721 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,541 specimens for a total of 3,285,348. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from August 8 – August 14 is back up one percentage point to 4.1%.

Region 4 (Metro East) of the 11 COVID-19 Regions is seeing increases in test positivity rates and could surpass the resurgence metrics in the coming days. If the region experiences three consecutive days of 8% test positivity (7-day rolling average), the State will implement mitigation measures. A list of mitigation options can be found on the coronavirus.illinois.gov website.