Outbreaks at Correctional Center and Long Term Care Facility Continue in Morgan and Greene, Cases Rise in Cass, Scott and Pike

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Morgan County rose substantially Wednesday after 46 positive tests were confirmed by health officials today. 43 of the confirmed cases were in inmates at the Jacksonville Correctional Center. There have now been 203 cases confirmed at the correctional center, with 14 of those being staff and 184 inmates.

The Morgan County Health Department also confirmed one male in his 70’s a female in her 60’s and a female in her 30’s, all of whom are isolated at home. Morgan County has now had a total of 558 cases of COVID-19, with 132 of those remaining active. There are currently 14 people hospitalized with COVID-19 from Morgan County and to date there have been 21 deaths attributed to the virus.

Scott County Health Department is reporting four newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. The cases include one female in her teens, one female in her 50’s, one female in her 60’s, and one male in his 30’s; all these are isolated at home. Scott County now has a total of 49 confirmed cases, with 7 active in isolation and 42 listed as recovered.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cass County today. The positive cases include a male under the age of ten; two females in their teens, a female in her 40’s, a male in his 50’s, a female in her 50’s, and a male in his 60’s.

The positive cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 318. The total number recovered is 275, with eleven deceased and two people remain hospitalized from Cass County with the virus.

Two new cases were confirmed in Greene County including an additional case in the outbreak at an unidentified long term care facility. The outbreak was announced on Monday involving 16 cases. Wednesday’s announcement brings the total to 18 cases of the virus at the long term care facility. Communications by WLDS News to the Greene County Health Department for further information have not been returned. There has now been a total of 131 positive cases in Greene County with 98 having recovered and one death attributed to the virus.

One new case was confirmed in Pike County today, a female in her 60’s. 84 cases have been confirmed in Pike County with a total of 20 currently active, and five of those currently hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 27 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 238,643 cases, including 8,091 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from August 26 – September 1 has raised two percentage points and is now at 4.5%.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced stronger mitigation measures go into effect today in Region 4, south of the WLDS/WEAI listening area in the Metro East across the river from St. Louis.

Pritzker said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 update, only two regions of the 11 in the state have seen a drop in their positivity rates, including here in West Central Illinois in Region 3, and and Region 6 encompassing East Central Illinois.