Outdoor Job Fair Coming to Downtown

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 31, 2021 at 6:43am

An outdoor job fair is coming to downtown Jacksonville.

The Passavant Area Hospital Healthy Communities Collaborative will offer an open-air job fair in downtown Jacksonville featuring 50 local organizations and businesses looking to hire employees.

The Just Jobs Employment Fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, in downtown Jacksonville. Organizers say parking and admission are free and no preregistration is required.

They say a variety of local employers may conduct on-the-spot interviews to fill full- and part-time positions.

For more information, to access a Job Fair preparation checklist or to register for an employer booth, visit PassavantHospital.com/Community/Healthy-Communities-Collaborative.