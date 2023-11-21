Outreach Community Center Hosting Annual “Pack the Truck” Toy Drive

The Winchester Outreach Community Center is planning a drive to ensure every under-privileged child in Scott County can get a gift this holiday season.

The center is hosting a Pack the Truck with Toys event during the Winchester Hometown Christmas Celebration on Saturday, December 2nd in front of the Outreach Center, located at 31 South Main Street in Winchester.

The center is collecting new toys and items for kids ranging in age from infant to high school age. Marsha Mayner from the Outreach Community Center says in a press release that the big Outreach Community Center truck will be parked in front of the center from 10AM to 3PM to accept new toy donations during Winchester’s Hometown Christmas celebration.

The toy drive is expected to serve approximately 500 children.

Anyone who drops off toys may enter a raffle that day for a $50 gift certificate to a local Winchester business of your choice. Volunteers will be on hand to accept the donations all day on Saturday, December 2nd.