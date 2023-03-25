Outreach Community Center in Winchester Hosting Food Giveaway Today

Residents of Scott County and beyond who need assistance with food insecurity can get some help today.

The Bags of Blessing Giveaway hosted by the Outreach Community Center will run from 10AM – Noon today at the center, located at 31 South Main Street in Winchester. Nonperishable food items will be available along with pork, chicken and more through their food pantry.

All demographics are welcome and you do not need to be a Scott County resident to come. OCC Founder Kenny Mayner told WGEM yesterday that they are seeing a large uptick of people coming to the center’s food pantry because of the rising costs of food.

It is one of two events coming up at the center this month. On March 31st, the center will also host a spring & summer clothing and household goods giveaway from 4-7PM. Sizes on clothing will be from infant to adult. All items will be available at no cost to those who need them.

For more information, visit outreachcommunitycenter.org or call 217-883-0359.