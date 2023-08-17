Over 1.5 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard

You might want to check your basement if you have a dehumidifier running down there now that a major manufacturer has issued a major recall.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, Gree Electric Appliances has recalled more than 1.5 million dehumidifiers due to fire and burn hazards.

The recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole, and Seabreeze, manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014 by the Gree company in China.

The affected units were sold at the Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Sam’s Club, Sears, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, starting in 2011 through 2014 for between $110 and $400.

According to the report, Gree has received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage with the recalled dehumidifiers.

The brand name and pint capacity are printed on the back, front, or side of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front, or side of the unit.

The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray, or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers, and contact Gree to receive a refund.

For more information go to: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Gree-Recalls-1-56-Million-Dehumidifiers-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Reports-of-At-Least-23-Fires