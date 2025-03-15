Over 150 lbs of THC Products Seized in Versailles Warrant Arrest

A Brown County man is behind bars on drug charges following a joint effort involving the West Central Illinois Task Force earlier this week.

According to a release by the Brown County Sheriff’s Department this morning, on Tuesday, Sheriff’s Deputies, in conjunction with task force members, executed a search warrant at a residence located at 101 South Chestnut Street in Versailles.

The warrant came after an investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Department and Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office determined illegal drug activity was ongoing at the residence.

23 year old Jack O. Flachs was arrested at the scene and booked into the Schuyler County Jail. Agents at the scene recovered approximately 11.69 pounds of raw cannabis, 92 pounds of THC wax, 39 pounds of THC vapes, 9.4 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 1.3 pounds of Psilocybin powder, and more than 26 pounds of THC edibles.

Also seized during the investigation were two firearms, a 2019 GMG Arcadia, and $18,600.00 in cash. According to the report, one female from the residence was released at the scene pending possible criminal charges.

On Wednesday, Flachs was charged in Brown County Court with two counts of Class X felony manufacture and/or delivery of cannabis more than 5,000 grams. He is next due in court for an arraignment hearing on April 7th, and remains lodged at the Schuyler County Jail.

