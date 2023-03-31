Over 20 Inmates at Jacksonville Prison File Civil Rights Lawsuits

The Jacksonville Correctional Facility and Warden Cherryle Hinthorne have been named as party to over 20 civil rights lawsuits filed by current inmates.

The lawsuits have been filed over the course of multiple days, beginning on Friday, March 24th and continuing through today, with currently 28 inmates named as party in the Central District Court for the federal court of Illinois.

The plaintiffs allege that correctional officers and inmates serving meals at the facility are not abiding by Covid-19 protocols when preparing and serving meals. They also allege that an outbreak is currently running through the facility and protocols are not being followed. The inmates also detail how the living units are infested with lint and dirt due to poor air ventilation systems. The units are also alleged to be severely infected with mold causing illness.

The plaintiffs have sued on the basis of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution due to what they alleged is unfair treatment during their incarceration.

According to IDOC’s website, Jacksonville Correctional Facility houses just over 500 inmates in 5 housing units, 1 segregation unit, and a 7-bed health care unit.

Phone messages and emails with the Illinois Department of Corrections Public Information Office and the Illinois Governor’s Office were either unanswered or not returned as of press time.

100th District Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer said in a phone conversation with WLDS News yesterday evening that appropriations hearings are currently going on in session with the General Assembly. Davidsmeyer says that IDOC has reported $2 billion in deferred maintenance at their facilities throughout the state.