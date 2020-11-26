Over 350 Downstate Governments Yet to Apply for COVID Relief Funding

Local governments in downstate Illinois are being urged to apply for COVID-19 relief funds ahead of next week’s deadline.

Governor J.B. Pritzker says hundreds of downstate governments have yet to submit their application for the federal CURE Program, which reimburses communities for pandemic costs.

“We still have more than 350 local government units that have not taken the simple yet necessary steps to claim their dollars. Funding which could help with offsetting basic costs for payroll and PPE, contact tracing and other essential costs for their emergency response. That can include everything from overtime payroll for first responders, for local human services, Plexiglas dividers and more.”

Pritzker says so far, only about 118 million of Illinois’ 250 million dollar share of federal CURE Program monies have gone out or is on the way to communities.

The application deadline is December 1st. More information is available at DCEO dot Illinois dot gov