Over 50 Confirmed Cases of COVID Linked to Rushville Camp Exposure

A previously reported COVID exposure Schuyler County is now an official outbreak.

On Tuesday the Schuyler County Health Department informed the public about a COVID exposure at The Crossing Camp in Rushville from June 13th through June 17th.

According to a press release from the Pike County Health Department this afternoon, the exposure has now become an outbreak with over 50 confirmed cases of the virus so far.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending that all individuals, including adults and children, who visited the camp during that time should get a PCR test for COVD-19, even if they do not have symptoms.

The Pike County Health Department is reminding the public that vaccination clinics are being held at the Health Department weekly on Thursdays. To make an appointment, call 217-285-4407, by going online at www.pikecountyil.org

the Pike County Health Department is encouraging all residents over the age of 12 to get vaccinated.