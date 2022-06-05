Overnight Fire Deemed Suspicious in Beardstown

An overnight fire in Beardstown has been ruled suspicious by authorities.

At 12:01AM, the Beardstown Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire n the 1400 block of East 6th street. According to a report on the Beardstown Fire Department’s Facebook Page, the unoccupied single-story structure was fully involved upon arrival. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and perform overhaul operations.

Fire officials say due to the nature and circumstances of the fire, which were not elaborated upon in the post, that the fire is being investigated by the Beardstown Fire Department and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall.

Photo Courtesy of the Beardstown Fire Department.

The Beardstown Fire Department was assisted by Beardstown Ambulance, Beardstown Police, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department. Arenzville Fire stood by for mutual aid coverage.

If you have any information about this incident, please submit an anonymous tip online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com. Click on the “tip submit” link on the home page. You may also call Crime Stopper anonymously at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting to the number 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”