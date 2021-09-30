Overnight Fire Displaces South Jacksonville Family

By Benjamin Cox on September 30, 2021 at 7:57am

A South Jacksonville family was displaced overnight after a fire.

Reports of a structure fire came in to West Central Illinois dispatch at approximately 10:35 last night located at 216 East Greenwood Avenue.

According to initial reports, the south, front corner of the structure appears where the most damage from the fire occurred on the ranch-style, single story home that sits at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and South Clay.

