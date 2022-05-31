Overton To Be Sentenced June 9 in Connection to Jackson Murder in Indiana

The second person connected to a murder of a Jacksonville man outside of Indianapolis, Indiana has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to his death.

Morgan County, Indiana Chief Prosecutor Steve Sonnega said in e-mail communication this morning that 26 year old Britney D. Overton of Indianapolis has pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection to the 2019 murder of Alex D. Jackson, formerly of Jacksonville.

Overton testified against 20 year old Justin M. Blake, also of Indianapolis, during his murder trial back in February. Blake was found guilty of murder and robbery by a jury and was sentenced to 61 years in prison.

Jackson’s body was found in a ditch along Mann Road in northern Morgan County, Indiana on September 13th, 2019 by authorities. Jackson’s death was ruled a homicide after detectives and an autopsy had found he had died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. Overton and Blake were charged almost 2 years later after Blake confessed to the murder to a family member and was later reported to police.

According to WTHR in Indianapolis, in Overton’s testimony at Blake’s trial she said she had been friends with Jackson and had been in a casual sexual relationship with Blake for a short time. According to testimony, Overton said that Blake and Jackson maybe had met once prior to September 8, 2019, which is the date that Jackson was murdered.

Sonnega says that Overton is facing 10-30 years in prison based upon the plea agreement. Sonnega says that the prosecution’s case ran into some tough evidence issues to tie Overton into her role in the murder. Sonnega believes it’s a good agreement based upon what the prosecution would have had to prove at trial.

Overton is due to be sentenced on June 9th.