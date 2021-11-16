Owens and Others make FB All State

By Gary Scott on November 16, 2021 at 11:23am

Jacksonville has a player on the Illinois Football Coaches Association all-state team.

Junior Elijah Owen was named to the 5A team. He is the only CS8 player on the 5A team.

But, Rashad Rochelle of Springfield made the 6A team, and four players from the CS8 were named to the 4A team. They include Hank Beatty and Johnny Neal of Rochester, and Tyaire Lott and Corey West of SHG.

SHG and Rochester meet Friday in the semifinals.

Carrollton has two players on the 1A team. They are quarterback and linebacker Grant Pohlman and Kyle Leonard. Also making the 1A team are Drake Stuart of Greenfield Northwestern, Mason Henry of Brown County, and Garrett Williams of Camp Point.

Cooper Starks of North Mac made the 2A team.