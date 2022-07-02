Owner of Urgent Rent-A-Car Hit With Insurance Fraud Charges

The owner of a Springfield rental car agency has had charges filed against him in Sangamon County Court.

31 year old Jordan J. Monroe of Chatham had a single charge of insurance filed against him on Wednesday from an ongoing investigation that started on February 13, 2021 by the Illinois Secretary of State Police.

According to charging documents, Monroe is alleged to have filed a fraudulent insurance claim to receive between $300-$10,000 from National Interstate Insurance Company on a single policy. A writ of habeas corpus has been field requiring Monroe to appear in Sangamon County Court on July 14th.

On June 23rd, it was reported that the Secretary of State’s Office had revoked Monroe’s Urgent Rent-A-Car Illinois license plates for failure to meet the state’s insurance requirements. The car rental business has been under extensive scrutiny after the company’s owner & CEO Jordan Monroe was arrested after a high speed chase in October of last year. Urgent Rent-A-Car formerly operated a location on East Morton Avenue in Jacksonville. The business was regularly reported for questionable business practices. The business currently has an ‘F’ rating from the Illinois Better Business Bureau.

In a written statement from Illinois Secretary of State spokesperson Henry Haupt last week said that Monroe and Urgent Rent-A-Car remained under further investigation.

The State Journal Register reports that at the front desk of the business, located at 2730 Stevenson Drive in Springfield, Urgent displayed a copy of an insurance policy from Nationwide General Auto Insurance. The policy was effective in February. The company told the SJR and in a Facebook video post said that an audit by the secretary of state’s office was completed last week that confirmed the validity of both the agency’s license plates and the current insurance policy. Monroe in calls to WLDS News and in multiple posts online has denied any wrongdoing.

An email requesting further information about the charges filed against Monroe to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office has not been released as of press time.