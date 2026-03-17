P and S a Success

By Gary Scott on March 17, 2026 at 6:55am

A return to winter weather did little to slow the crowd turning out for yesterday’s Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Day.

Bitter wind chill factors throughout the day kept the drive through lane busy, but in house dining at the Morgan County fairgrounds slowed until a late rush boosted the numbers.

One of the two co-chair people for the event, Pam Martin, was impressed with the hardiness of the diners.

Martin says a late rush of diners filled the hall, and pushed the final total to close to 46-hundred people. She considered that extraordinary with the bitter winter weather.

Martin says diners were complimentary about the effort.

She says the money will be pumped right back into the community, to serve children in the area.

The numbers are generally a little higher in a typical year, but it was among the coldest Pancake and Sausage days in recent history.

The Morgan County fairgrounds played host to the event for the second straight year in 2026.