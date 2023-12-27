PACT of West Central IL Announces New Executive Director

By Benjamin Cox on December 27, 2023 at 12:29pm

Parent and Child Together of West Central Illinois has announced a new executive director. PACT currently provides educational and social services to pregnant women and children ages birth to 5 in Adams, Brown, Cass, Hancock, McDonough, Pike, Schuyler, and Scott Counties.

PACT also operates head start centers in Pittsfield, Beardstown, Macomb, and Camp Point.

Sara Mixer has been announced as the agency’s new executive director. She will follow Shanna Edison, who will retire at the end of this month.

Mixer began with the agency in 2010 as a Family Advocate, eventually moving up to the Family & Community Services Coordinator in 2013. During that time, Mixer has also been involved in the Illinois Head Start Association Board.

For more information about PACT of West Central Illinois, call 217-773-3903 or visit pactheadstart.com online.