Pageant Tonight at the Fair

By Gary Scott on July 8, 2025 at 6:30am

The Morgan County Fair officially opens with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 this morning.

The highlight of the first night is the queen, junior miss and princess contest tonight.

It follows the Talent show, which begins at 5 this evening.

The Pageant is set to kick off at 7.

Fairgoers will be charged $5 at the gate to get in, and $10 for the talent and queen contest.

Pageant director Gracie Holt says the stage will be full.

There are a total of 24 candidates…9 queen contests, 8 juniors, and 7 little princesses.

She says all the candidates have been given hands on duties at the fair.

They’ve helped cleaned the grounds, and will spend the day in interviews and evening gowns and swimwear tonight.

The queen and junior miss contestants will be interviewed by judges, queens will have one minute speeches to give, and be judged in swim wear and evening gowns. The princess and junior miss will be given a question on stage. Both are judged in gowns and evening wear.

Tate Morrissey is the outgoing queen, Gracie Geer the junior miss, and Findley Brockhouse the princess.