Pair Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Shoot, Run Over Someone in Rural Murrayville

Two people were arrested yesterday afternoon in Murrayville after a person claimed they were allegedly being shot at and was being chased by a vehicle.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call from a motorist on U.S. 67 at 11:42AM saying a man was running down the roadway saying someone had been shooting at them and attempted to run them over near a residence on East Smokey Lane. The man was requesting EMS after twisting his ankle attempting to get away.

Upon arrival, the man identified the suspects, who were alleged associates of his, and gave the deputies their address. Deputies then responded to the address in the 600 block of East Smokey Lane, and addressed 54-year old William C. Dusenberry and cited him for reckless driving. He has since been released with a notice to appear in court.

Deputies also arrested 44-year old Pearl A. Dusenberry of that vicinity for aggravated discharge of a firearm. She remains held at the Morgan County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Deputies did not have any further information on what precipitated the incident. The condition of the alleged victim is currently unknown.