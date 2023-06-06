Pair Arrested For Alleged Link to Criminal Activity in Adams, Surrounding Counties

Two individuals are in custody in Quincy for an alleged string of criminal activity across the region over the past week.

According to Muddy River News, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department found a U-Haul truck in the Quincy Walmart parking lot at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The truck was believed to be associated with several criminal trespass cases from this past weekend in Quincy, along with a residential burglary, multiple thefts, and additional criminal activity in Adams County.

The driver of the truck, 39-year old Randall S. Taylor of Springfield was arrested for an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of Sangamon County on a theft charge along with new charges of burglary, obstructing identification, possession of stolen property, and possession of burglary tools. Muddy River News also reports that Taylor is on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections from a previous burglary conviction.

A passenger in the vehicle, 32-year old Danielle R. Werner, listed as homeless, was also arrested for criminal trespass to property and possession of stolen property.

Both are being held at the Adams County Jail without bond pending a first appearance in court. Local authorities say more charges are pending.