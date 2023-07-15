Pair From Metro East Arrested For Attempting to Scrap Material from JDC Grounds

Two people were arrested yesterday after attempting to scrap materials from the JDC grounds.

A caller advised dispatch at 8:27AM that a theft had occurred at the Jacksonville Developmental Center grounds. Upon arrival, police located a vehicle and arrested the driver and passenger in the 1200 block of South Main Street.

26-year old Tabitha R. Mize of Granite City and 44-year old James M. Irons of Collinsville were taken into custody for theft under $500 after police say they took scrap material from the JDC grounds and attempted to scrap them at Jacksonville Iron, Inc.

Both were booked into the Morgan County Jail and eventually released with a notice to appear in court.