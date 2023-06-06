Pair Injured In I-72 Motorcycle Crash in Northern Pike County

An unidentified motorcycle operator and passenger were both sent to the hospital following a crash yesterday in the far northwestern portion of Pike County on Interstate 72.

According to Illinois State Police, the motorcycle was heading west on the I-72 exit ramp to I-172 when the driver failed to negotiate the curve of the ramp and crashed, striking the concrete median.

Troopers told WGEM in Quincy that the driver was transported by helicopter to a regional hospital and a passenger was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The ramp was closed for a little over an hour for clean up, with all lanes reopening by 4:30 yesterday afternoon. No further information on the crash has been released.