Pair of Arrests Made in Beardstown Vehicle Crashes

A pair of arrests have been made over vehicle crashes that occurred in Beardstown.

The Cass County Star-Gazette reports that 32-year old Louime St. Gilles of Meredosia was arrested by Beardstown Police this week in connection to the hit & run crash that damaged several vehicles in the parking lot of JBS two weeks ago. St. Gilles was cited for having no insurance, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash. Gilles has been released with a notice to appear. As of this morning and according to online court records, no charges have officially been filed by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

48-year old Michal M. Kayinduka was arrested this past Monday. According to a report, Kayinduka crashed a 2018 Volkswagen SUV into a utility pole in the 1000 block of East 4th Street in Beardstown just after midnight on Monday causing approximately 10 homes to lose power. The SUV was towed from the scene. Kayinduka reported no injuries. Ameren-Illinois crews restored power after replacing the pole approximately 6 hours later. Kayinduka was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash, driving under the influence, improper lane usage, driving too fast for conditions, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Kayinduka was given a notice to appear on March 13th.