Pair of Greene County towns get new top officer

Greenfield Mayor Brock Meyer welcomes Nate Alderfer as the new Chief of Police in Greenfield.

The City of Greenfield and the City of Carrollton have a new Chief of Police.

According to an announcement by Greenfield Mayor Brock Meyer, after 15 years of service to the city of Greenfield, John Goode has accepted a position as Chief of Police for the City of Carrollton. Goode will replace Jimmy Buchanan in that role in Carrollton. Information about Buchanan’s departure was not currently available at press time.

Meyer says, “After Chief Goode’s tenure with the City of Greenfield, our department is as technologically capable as any larger community in our area and we are forever grateful to Chief Goode for his expertise in getting our department as far as it has come. Looking to the future, I immediately thought of one person that I knew could step in for Chief Goode, to carry the torch even further.” Starting October 1, current Assistant Chief in Greenfield Nate Alderfer will be promoted to Chief of Police.

Alderfer is a veteran of the Greenfield Police Department and has also served with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office during his years in law enforcement.