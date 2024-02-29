Pair of Jacksonville Fundraisers Announce Success

A pair of Jacksonville area fundraisers recently announced their success.

The final figures for the 2023 Pathway Services Festival of Trees was released today. Executive Director Ryan Dowd said in a press release that proceeds totaling $9,700 were raised to provide for the unmet needs of the individuals supported by Pathway. Those needs include prescription eye wear, furniture and clothing. The fund is also used for travel and fun opportunities, such as sporting events, concerts and even a trip to Dollywood to make an individual’s dream come true. Over 250 persons attended the two-day event on Nov. 18 and 19 at Pathway. Information on the 2024 Festival of Trees will be released this summer.

Brian Watts of Golden Eagle Distributing recently presented $6,500 in proceeds from the recent Downtown Bar 2 Bar Classic to Pastor Polly Pulley for the Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen. The 21st Bar 2 Bar Classic was held on Saturday, February 10th and saw more than a dozen teams compete at 9 downtown venues for prizes.