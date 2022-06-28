Pair of Jacksonville Precincts in New Locations for Today’s Primary

By Jeremy Coumbes on June 28, 2022 at 10:39am

Some Jacksonville residents will need to keep an eye out as they head to the polls today.

Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener has announced that The Crossing Church is no longer a polling place, and instead, precinct 5 is polling today at Beecher High Rise located at 301 West Beecher Street.

Jacksonville Precinct number 4 which voted at the Laborer’s Home is now voting at the Community Center in Community Park.

Waggener also reminds the public that the County Clerk’s Office is closed today for all business except for primary election purposes.

For questions regarding the election including where you need to vote, you can call the County Clerk’s Office at 217-243-8581.