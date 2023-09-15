Pair Recognized for Actions Taken in Saving Life of One Firefighter’s Grandfather

A pair of Jacksonville firefighters received special recognition Friday morning for saving a life that holds special meaning to one of them.

On October 26th of last year, members of the Jacksonville Fire Department’s crew number two, along with LifeStar ambulance, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the north side of the city.

A Sheriff’s Deputy had reported that the driver was experiencing a medical episode and had to force a crash in order to bring the vehicle to a stop. The vehicle was locked and had to be forced open.

Patrick Longmeyer, Driver/Engineer for the Jacksonville Fire Department, and Firefighter’s Local 637 Union Representative says that “being from a smaller community, there is always the potential for first responders to personally know the community member who called for help.”

Longmeyer says in this case, Jacksonville Firefighter Nick Clement realized it was his grandfather, Richard Maxwell, who was behind the wheel. “Today we had the opportunity to have Mr. Maxwell come and visit with us.

He was involved in a car wreck and had a cardiac arrest, and lifesaving measures were performed by members of the Jacksonville Fire Department and luckily he is here with us today.”

Maxwell says he is very proud of his grandson Nick, and all of the first responders who aided him that day. “I’m proud of all of them. I really am proud, proud of what they know and what they can do. I just felt I had to do this today.”

He says since his cardiovascular issues were taken care of, he is back on the mend and back driving which includes going to the gym three times a week. “I’m doing great. I’ve gotten to drive again and I’m in my own home, and just doing pretty good.”

Sean Taylor and Nick Clement are presented with Meritorious Service Awards by Pat Longmeyer, as Clement’s Grandfather Dick Maxwell looks on.

Maxwell said he was happy to be at the station for the event, which included a home-cooked lunch in the Fire Station truck bay. Prior to eating, Firefighters Nick Clement and Sean Taylor were presented with Meritorious Service Awards for their actions in helping to save Maxwell’s life.

Longmeyer said in his prepared remarks during the presentation, that it was amazing to have Mr. Maxwell in their company today, and it is the exact reason why members of Jacksonville Fire Department L637 continue to train, learn, and strive for excellence.