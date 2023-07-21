Palazzolo Leaving Sangamon Circuit Clerk Office

A stalwart of Republican politics in Sangamon County is leaving office.

Sangamon County Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo told the Illinois Times last Friday he is leaving office to become executive director of Kiwanis International. According to the Times, the 57-year old from Springfield has been in public office since 2001 , when he was elected to the Springfield Park Board. He has also served as county auditor, treasurer of the Springfield Airport Authority and has been the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk since 2015.

Palazzolo’s last day in office will be September 30th.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Sangamon County Board is now seeking qualified candidates to replace Palazzolo. The Board Chair has 60 days to nominate someone to fill the position with confirmation then to be made by the full board. The appointee would serve until the next general election on November 5, 2024. The appointee must be a Sangamon County resident and a registered Republican. Party affiliation is determined by declaration at the most recent primary election.

All individuals who meet the above criteria are encouraged to submit their resume, letter of interest, and any other supporting material they wish to include (such as letters of recommendation) via email to County@co.sangamon.il.us or delivered to the Sangamon County Board Office; temporarily located in the Sangamon South Building, 300 S 9th St Floor #2, Springfield IL, 62701 (Former State Journal-Register Building).

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 26th. Application reviews and candidate interviews will take place July 27 – August 1. The successor will be nominated and confirmed at the Sangamon County Board Meeting on August 8th, at 6:00 p.m.