The boil water order that was in effect for all customers from ASH STREET AND NORTH STREET GOING WEST TO THE END OF NORTH, AND WEST LEWIS FROM ASH STREET TO NORTH STREET in the Village of Palmyra due to a water main break on Tuesday, July 22nd has been lifted.

Samples have been taken and confirmed to be free of coliform bacteria by the EPA laboratory. You may return to normal use of your water service.

If you have any questions, please call 217-436-2518 for further information.