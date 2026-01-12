Palmyra Man Arrested for Child Pornography Possession

Attorney General Kwame Raoul has charged a Macoupin County man with multiple felony offenses involving child sexual abuse material.

Raoul’s office says 34-year-old Michael Upton of Palmyra is charged with two counts of disseminating child pornography, each a Class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years.

Upton also faces one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.

According to investigators, evidence was discovered during a search of Upton’s residence in the 200 block of East Oak Street in Palmyra on Thursday. The search was conducted by the Attorney General’s office along with Palmyra Police and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department. Upton was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Macoupin County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for January 20.

The case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office in cooperation with the Macoupin County State’s Attorney.