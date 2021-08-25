Panther Creek Youth Deer Hunt Site Drawing Set for Sept. 6

Youth hunters interested in participating in the Youth Deer Hunt October 9-11 at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass Co. must submit a postcard to the site office by September 4th to enter a drawing to hunt the two open sites.

The drawing will be held September 6th. Applicants must provide name, age, address and phone number. Successful applicants will be notified. Successful hunters can purchase a Youth Firearm Deer Permit over the counter at authorized license vendors.

The Panther Creek Controlled site and Quail Management site will be closed to youth deer hunters. Both open deer sites will be closed to archery hunters during the 3-day youth firearm season. Bow hunters will be allowed at the Controlled site and Quail Management site at that time.

The Youth Deer Season is open only to hunters who have not reached their 18th birthday prior to the opening date of the season. More information is available at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website.

For additional information about the Jim Edgar Panther Creek youth deer hunt can call 217-452-7741.