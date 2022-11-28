Papa Murphy’s Robbery Suspect Turns Self In to Jacksonville Police

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman yesterday afternoon in connection to an investigation to a burglarized business from Thanksgiving Day.

Jacksonville Police officials say that 52 year old Patricia L. Maddox of the 700 block of West State Street turned herself in to police at the police station at 4:24PM Sunday.

Maddox was allegedly the lone actor in a burglary to Papa Murphy’s Pizza, located at 1119 West Morton Avenue, that occurred between 7:58PM and 8:15PM on Thanksgiving Day. A cash register and an undetermined amount of money was taken, and damage to other cash registers were discovered by employees of the business on Friday morning.

Jacksonville Police Detectives say no other arrests are forthcoming in the incident. Maddox remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.