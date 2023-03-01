Papa Murphy’s Thanksgiving Day Burglary Suspect Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to IDOC

A Jacksonville woman who was arrested in connection to a Thanksgiving Day burglary at an area restaurant was sentenced to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections Tuesday.

52-year-old Patricia L. Maddox of the 700 block of West State Street turned herself into Jacksonville Police on Sunday, November 27th. She was reportedly the lone actor in a burglary of Papa Murphy’s Pizza, located at 1119 West Morton Avenue, that occurred during the evening hours of Thanksgiving Day.

A cash register and an undetermined amount of money was taken, and damage to other cash registers was discovered by employees of the business the next morning.

Maddox pleaded guilty to a class 2 felony charge of burglary in Morgan County Court yesterday. She was sentenced to serve four years in IDOC and one year of mandatory supervised release. She was also ordered to pay a $500.00 fine plus fees and court costs. She was given credit for 94 days served in the Morgan County Jail.