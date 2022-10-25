Papini Resigns As UIS Provost

The University of Illinois-Springfield is searching for an interim provost.

The State Journal Register reports that Dr. Dennis Papini has resigned according to an email sent out today by Chancellor Janet Gooch.

University of Illinois Springfield faculty members professed “no confidence” Papini in late April. Faculty members cited failure in leadership, including enrollment mismanagement, creating of a toxic campus climate, and alleged misallocation of university resources. Papini has been in the position of UIS’s provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs since July 2017.

Gooch says that she is working to secure an interim provost and once the appointment has been made, Papini will begin serving as a faculty member in the Department of Psychology in the College of Health, Science and Technology.