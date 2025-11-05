Paprocki Urges Prizker to Kill the Assisted Suicide Bill

By Gary Scott on November 5, 2025 at 5:26am

The Roman Catholic bishop in Springfield is critical of a bill legalizing doctor assisted suicide that passed the Illinois Senate late last week.

Bishop Thomas Paprocki issued a statement last Friday.

He said it was fitting that the senate passed the bill on Halloween, a day he says has become synonymous with glorifying death and evil.

Paprocki also said it was fitting the bill was passed at about 3 Friday morning.

The head of the Springfield diocese said there is no doubt that killing oneself is not dying with dignity. He says doctors take an oath to do no harm and under this bill, they can prescribe death.

He is calling on Governor JB Pritzker to reject the bill.

Paprocki said Illinois should be a state that offers compassion, care and hope, and not death.